Tripura Revises Office Hours- 5 Days a Week, Declares All Saturdays as Holidays

Tripura: In a significant administrative reform aimed at improving work-life balance while maintaining efficiency in government functioning, the Tripura Government, led by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, has introduced a revised work schedule for all state government employees.

Under the new arrangement, office hours have been extended from the existing 10:00am–5:00pm schedule to 9:30am–6:00pm on working days. At the same time, all Saturdays have been declared government holidays, replacing the previous system under which only the second and fourth Saturdays were observed as holidays.

Government said the additional working hours during weekdays would compensate for the complete closure of offices on Saturdays, ensuring that public services and office efficiency remain unaffected. The government believes the change will provide employees with more time for family commitments, personal development and improved mental well-being.

Welcoming the decision, Dulal Deb, a senior officer of the Civil Secretariat, described it as a progressive step that would help employees better balance their professional and personal life . He acknowledged that employees travelling long distances might face initial challenges but expressed confidence that they would adapt to the new routine within a few weeks.

Dr Queen Sharma of the Tripura Forest Department also praised the initiative, saying the extended weekends would have a positive impact on employee morale and productivity. She noted that the additional monthly holidays would benefit staff and improve overall workplace satisfaction.

Government employees view this reform as part of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s broader efforts to modernise governance by balancing administrative efficiency with employee welfare. The new work model has received appreciation from government employees and is expected to serve as a benchmark for public sector workplace reforms.