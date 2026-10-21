Tripura Social Activist Seeks Investigation into Viral Video Showing Racial Abuse of Northeast Man

Guwahati: A Tripura-based leader and social activist Patal Kanya Jamatia has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an inquiry into a viral video allegedly showing a Tiprasa youth being subjected to racial abuse in Delhi.

The video, reportedly uploaded on 19th October, and widely circulated on tuesday evening, allegedly shows content creator Amir Shokeen mocking the man with racial slurs, including “Chinese” and “chinky”, and making offensive remarks about Tripura. The footage also purportedly shows inappropriate physical contact with the youth.

The racial discrimination has triggered widespread outrage across the Northeast. The Youth TIPRA Federation, the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party, has lodged a complaint at Agartala’s NCC police station, seeking legal action against Shokeen.

The content creator later issued an apology, claiming that the video was scripted. However, his explanation has failed to quell the criticism.

In a video message, Jamatia strongly condemned the alleged harassment and called for exemplary action to prevent similar incidents. She said people from the Northeast continued to face racial discrimination while pursuing education and employment elsewhere in the country.

Jamatia also urged the Prime Minister, President and Union Education Minister to reform the education system to include the geographical and cultural identities of all states from the primary level, promoting awareness of India’s diversity and discouraging prejudice.