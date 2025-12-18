High-level discussion on National Education Policy 2020 held at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A high-level discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was held at Bokakhat JDSSG College. Professor Dibyajyoti Mahanta, Director of NCTE North Eastern Region, participated as the resource person. Professor Mahanta stated that so far around 50 percent progress had been achieved. According to 2022 data, India had 1,168 universities, which has now increased to around 1,500. There are about 70,000 other educational institutions, though not all are recognized.

The Principal of JDSSG College, Dr Jayanta Gogoi, delivered the welcome address. The Principal of Kamargaon College, Dr Gautam Saikia, Vice-Principal Prashanta Saikia, and senior journalist Bhabananda Kalita participated as distinguished guests and delivered their speeches. Students from colleges in and around Bokakhat were also present.

