Tripura : Tripura Royal Head Declares Hunger Strike Until Demands Met

TRIPURA : Tipra Motha leader, Pradyut Kishore Debbarman, a scion of the Tripura royal family, announced his opinion to continue the hunger strike till the grievances raised by the main opposition party are addressed. In a stirring audio message to supporters, Debberman mentioned that the damage his relentless advocacy for the welfare of his people has done to his own health and life. He mentioned that how the Central Government has been delayed in fulfilling its promises and waited all year for concrete action on their concerns. Expressing the dissatisfaction, TIPRA founder Motha stated, "We have been given assurances since last year, but if nothing is done, I will not think about my health or my family. I will report hunger to death."

Likewise unaffected by these challenges ahead, Debberman demonstrated his determination to write his name in the annals of history, demonstrating his determination to fight for the rights of his people until his last breath emphasizing that his struggle was beyond his own ambitions and instead aimed at ensuring human equality for all Indians. He stated that "I am not afraid of anyone. My goal is not to harm but to fight until my last breath. In my absence, teach your children that our king fought for us. Hence, let the whole nation agree that a king sacrificed his life, gave his people. I will give up food so that every child has good food," the TIPRA leader stated.

Therefore Debberman's statement has garnered widespread support from his followers, who see the hunger strike as a symbol of sheer commitment to justice and equality. As the interactions with the central government have reached a serious stage, all will be watching the outcome of this bold and determined stand taken by the scion of the Tripura royal family.