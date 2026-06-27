Trump Unveils Limited-Edition Commemorative Us 'Patriot Passport' Featuring His Portrait

Washington: In a historic first, President Donald Trump has revealed the design for a limited-edition US passport featuring his own portrait, created to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence. Sharing the rendering on Truth Social, Trump introduced the document with the caption, "The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'"

Dubbed the "Patriot Passport" by the White House, the special travel document features a stern portrait of Trump leaning on his desk, accompanied by his signature, overlaid on the text of the Declaration of Independence. The facing page displays a classical painting of the 1776 signing of the Declaration, marked with "United States of America 250."

According to the US State Department, the commemorative passport will officially launch on July 6, 2026. A department official confirmed that the Trump-themed design will be highly limited and exclusively available to citizens during in-person appointments in Washington, D.C., while supplies last.

The unprecedented release makes Trump the first sitting American president to have his image incorporated directly into standard travel documents issued to the public.