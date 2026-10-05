Zubeen Garg Case: Supreme Court Defers Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea to November

Guwahati: Today, the Supreme Court, heard the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the case related to the death Zubeen Garg in Singapore, and scheduled the matter for further hearing in the first week of November.

Mahanta is currently lodged in Baksa jail along with five other accused. He was arrested in October 2025, a month after Garg died in Singapore in September 2025.

During the hearing, the Assam government informed the Supreme Court about the progress of the trial, stating that the examination of witnesses was underway. According to the state, statements of 94 of the 394 witnesses had been recorded as of 14th August.

The government further informed the court that several key witnesses based in Singapore were yet to be examined and their statements were expected to be recorded shortly.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the state to ensure that the trial proceeds without unnecessary delay. The progress of the trial has also been taken into consideration during the proceedings on Mahanta’s bail plea.

Mahanta, who was associated with the organisation of the North East India Festival in Singapore, is among the accused in the case. A fast-track court in Assam has framed murder charges against four accused, including Mahanta.