GUWAHATI: Man arrested with stolen electric wires in Basistha

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a 23-year-old man after recovering stolen electric wires from his possession during an intelligence-led operation. Acting on specific inputs, police apprehended Rakib Islam of Hatsingimari and conducted a search. Officers recovered four bundles of electric wire along with one bundle of burnt electric wire, which they suspected had been stripped for resale. Police seized the recovered materials and initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

