Two killed in firing by security forces amid GHADC poll tension in West Garo Hills

Shillong: Two persons were killed when security forces opened fire to disperse a violent mob in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on Tuesday amid tension over the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, officials said.
According to a news agency, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area following a clash between tribal and non-tribal groups.
“The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly,” the news agency quoted Sangma as saying.
As per officials, the situation in the area is currently under control, though security has been tightened. The district administration has imposed a curfew across West Garo Hills for the entire day on Tuesday to prevent further escalation.
“We have sought additional forces, and they are on the way,” the SP added.
The incident comes hours after the Meghalaya government ordered suspension of mobile internet services in the district for 48 hours starting March 10. Authorities said the step was taken following reports of mobilisation, assaults and circulation of misinformation on social media that could disturb law and order during the nomination process.
Voice calls and SMS services, however, remain operational.
Meanwhile, a peace committee meeting has been called by Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal at the Circuit House in Tura on Tuesday. Church leaders, NGO representatives and members of local development committees have been invited to attend the meeting in an effort to ease tensions in the district.
Security has also been strengthened at nomination centres as the filing of nomination papers for the GHADC elections will continue till March 16. The elections are scheduled to be held on April 10.
The unrest began on Monday when former Phulbari legislator Estamur Momin was allegedly assaulted by protesters while arriving at the deputy commissioner’s office in Tura to file his nomination papers. Protesters were demanding that non-tribals should not contest or take part in the GHADC elections.