Two Killed in Noida Building Fire; Police Suspects Default EV Charging Point

Guwahati: Today, two people were killed after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Mamura village under Sector 66 in Noida. Preliminary findings suggest that the blaze may have started while an electric vehicle was being charged in the building's ground-floor parking area.

The fire spread rapidly after engulfing nearby vehicles, filling the building with thick smoke and triggering panic among residents. The G+4 residential building, located under the jurisdiction of Phase-3 Police Station, houses nearly 50 families.

Fire and emergency services responded promptly after receiving distress calls. Seven fire tenders, hydraulic platforms and rescue vehicles were deployed to the scene. Following an extensive rescue operation, all residents trapped inside the building were safely evacuated.

Police said a man and a woman who suffered severe smoke inhalation were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Officials suspect that a spark generated while charging an electric vehicle may have ignited the fire, which subsequently spread to nearby petrol-powered vehicles, intensifying the blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.

Dense smoke from the parking area quickly spread to the upper floors, making evacuation difficult and posing a serious threat to residents. As part of the investigation, police have registered a case and taken the building owner and the leaseholder into custody. Investigators are examining possible safety violations and the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and directed officials to ensure immediate relief, medical assistance and all necessary support for those affected. He also instructed authorities to remain on high alert and closely monitor rescue, rehabilitation and relief operations.

More details are awaited.