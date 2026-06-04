Two Married Men Arrested for Allegedly Luring Minor Girls in Assam's Sootea

Sootea, Assam: Two married men have been arrested by police for allegedly luring two minor girls, both around 16 years old, from Diplonga village under the Itakhola Police Outpost in Sootea

The accused have been identified as Yusuf Ali of Diplonga village and Ameer Hussain of Balidonga village. As per allegations made by the victims' families said the two men would pretend to be Hindu to befriend the girls and develop romantic relationships with them.

Family members further alleged that the accused had been threatening and sexually exploiting the girls for nearly a year.

The two girls were en route to school Wednesday morning, when the accused man allegedly forced them into a car and drove off. The families reported the incident to the Itakhola Police Outpost after the incident.

Police opened an investigation but soon after the complaint was filed, the accused reportedly went into hiding. But on fresh leads, Officer-in-Charge Dhaneswar Das on Thursday carried out an operation to take both the suspects into custody.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from various local groups and community leaders, who have called for a tough stance and exemplary punishment for the accused.

The incident has sparked strong reactions from several local organisations and community leaders, who have demanded strict legal action and exemplary punishment for the accused.

Further investigation into the case is underway.