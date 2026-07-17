Guwahati: Students Paint Sonam Wangchuk's Mural in Basistha Flyover Pillar

Guwahati: The students of the Government College of Arts & Crafts, Guwahati, came together on the night of 16th July to create a public mural beneath the Basistha Chariali Flyover, expressing solidarity with educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing indefinite hunger strike.

The late-night art initiative transformed one of the flyover's pillars into a striking canvas featuring a portrait of Wangchuk. Through the mural, the students sought to convey a message of hope, peaceful expression and support for the activist, whose protest has drawn national attention.

The artwork, created by a group of graffiti artists and art students, reflects their concern over the issues raised by Wangchuk during his fast. Each brushstroke symbolised unity and underscored the role of public art as a medium for raising awareness and encouraging dialogue on matters of public interest.

The students said the mural was intended as a peaceful expression of solidarity with Wangchuk, who is currently staging an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. His protest seeks education reforms and calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The initiative also drew the attention of passers-by, many of whom paused to view the artwork and appreciate the students' creative expression. By turning a public space into a platform for social commentary, the young artists highlighted the power of art to inspire conversation, promote democratic values and stand in support of causes they believe in.