United Indigenous Demands Swift Action Over Guwahati's Sarapbhati Incident

Guwahati: United Indigenous, under the initiative of its Kamrup district unit, held a press conference at the Dispur Press Club on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in a recent incident at Sarapbhati in Aryanagar.

Addressing the media, representatives of the organisation expressed serious concern over the matter and called for a thorough and impartial investigation. They alleged that the incident had created fear and unrest among local residents and stressed the need for prompt action by law enforcement agencies.

The organisation urged the authorities to identify all individuals responsible and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken against them. Speakers at the press conference maintained that justice must be delivered without delay to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

United Indigenous further appealed to the state government and police administration to expedite the investigation and maintain law and order in the area. The group warned that any delay in action could undermine public confidence in the justice system and fuel tensions within the community.