Two Motorcyclists Die in Collision with Bolero Vehicle in Bokakhat

Guwahati: Today, two Motorcyclist lost their lives in a road accident in the Garmur area of Bokakhat in Golaghat district after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a Bolero vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Pranjit and Lalit, both residents of Aamtenga in Bokakhat.

The accident occurred near Ghogra Bridge in Garmur. As per reports, the two bikers were travelling from Rajabari towards Bokakhat when their motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Bolero vehicle.

The impact of the crash was severe, and both riders succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Eyewitness and passers-by rushed to the spot following the accident and alerted the Police and Ambulance. Police team later arrived at the scene and initiated the necessary procedures.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known, and an investigation is expected to be carried out to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

Further details are awaited.