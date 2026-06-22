Two SBI Officers Die After Car Plunges into Flooded Ditch in Dhemaji

Guwahati: A road accident in Dhemaji claimed the lives of two State Bank of India officers on the night of 21st June after their vehicle plunged into a flooded roadside ditch amid heavy rainfall.

The victims have been identified as Hirok Jyoti Mili and Ratul, both bankers of SBI and both of them were travelling towards Dhemaji when the accident occurred.

As per preliminary reports suggest, the weather conditions played a significant role in the incident. As heavy rain lashed the area, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp bend on the road. The car subsequently skids off the roadway and fell into a waterlogged ditch beside the road.

The vehicle became submerged in floodwater, leaving the passengers trapped inside. Both of them are believed to have drowned before rescue efforts could reach them.

The bodies were later recovered and sent for necessary legal formalities.

Further details are awaited