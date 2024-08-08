Assam: Luxury car falls into roadside ditch in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A car bearing registration no. AS01 FZ 5724 fell into a roadside ditch at about 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Sources said that the locals of village Chenimari under Jagiroad PS found a car floating and immediately informed the police.

Police later recovered the car and found that it was owned by a well-known businessman from Guwahati named Sukhbinder Singh. The owner said that while he was travelling from Morigaon, two motorcycles overtook a truck and came in front of his Audi car, and the vehicle got off the road when Sukhvinder Singh was trying to save them. The vehicle slowly went downhill and sank, he said. However, the owner, Sukhvinder Singh, managed to get out of the vehicle.

Also Read: Guwahati: Rukmini Gaon Residents Demand Permanent Solution Of Waterlogging (sentinelassam.com)