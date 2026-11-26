Guwahati: Two gaming professionals from Shillong, Kailash Diengdoh and Abhijeet Das, have earned technical art credits in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with both recognised for their contributions to the game's Technical Art Tooling department.

Kailash Diengdoh and Abhijeet Das are the two professionals from Shillong recognised for their work on Grand Theft Auto VI. Both have received credits under the game's Technical Art Tooling department, reflecting their technical contributions to the Rockstar Games project.

Diengdoh holds the position of Associate Principal Technical Artist at Rockstar Games, while Das works as a Technical Artist. Their recognition has drawn attention to professionals from Meghalaya working in the international gaming industry.

Diengdoh brings 14 years of experience in the gaming industry, including seven years with Rockstar Games.

Das has been associated with Rockstar Games for five years. Both professionals have therefore built substantial experience in the gaming sector before receiving recognition in GTA 6's credits.

Their respective designations place them within the Technical Art Tooling department, where their names appear in the game's credits.

The recognition also brings attention to the career opportunities pursued by professionals from smaller cities in India's Northeast.

Meghalaya Rajya Sabha MP James Sangma highlighted the achievement of Diengdoh and Das, expressing pride in seeing professionals from the state contribute to a major international gaming project.

According to the supplied reporter notes, Sangma also shared a personal observation about the game's popularity and his connection to the achievement. He said that although he does not play video games himself, he would have something to be proud of when his children play GTA 6.

The Grand Theft Auto VI was released in India on November 19, 2026, with the game unlocking at 12:00 AM IST. The release was listed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The appearance of the Shillong professionals' names in the Technical Art Tooling credits has brought additional attention to the Indian talent associated with the game.

The recognition of Diengdoh and Das adds to the visibility of professionals from Meghalaya in the global gaming industry.

The supplied reporter information also points to other Northeast-based developers and artists, including individuals from Sikkim and Guwahati, who have reportedly received credits on GTA 6. Their recognition highlights the presence of talent from different parts of the Northeast in international gaming projects.

For Meghalaya, the inclusion of two Shillong-based professionals in Rockstar Games' GTA 6 credits offers a notable connection between local talent and a globally recognised gaming franchise.