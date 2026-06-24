Two Teenagers Killed After Being Struck By Train In Barpeta

Guwahati: An incident has plunged Barpeta district into mourning after two teenage boys lost their lives after being struck by a train late on 22nd Night. As per reports, the incident occurred in the Barpeta Road area. The victims have been identified as Jahangir Alam aged 16 and Mostafa Khan aged 17, both residents of Azad Nagar in Barpeta Road town.

Jahangir Alam was a student of B.H. College, while Mostafa Khan was studying in the Higher Secondary section at Dronacharya Academy.The two friends shared a common dream of joining the Indian Army. In pursuit of that goal, they regularly went for running and physical training sessions every morning and evening.

On that day, the teenagers left their homes in the evening for their usual exercise session. However, when they failed to return home late into the night, their families and friends launched a search operation.

After several hours of searching, their bodies were discovered on the railway tracks at Barpeta Road at around 11 pm. Reports suggest that multiple trains had passed over the bodies during the night, making it difficult to determine which train was involved in the fatal incident.

Police from Barpeta Road, along with police team from the Railway Police, reached the spot shortly after the bodies were found and recovered them for further procedures.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.