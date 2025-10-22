Assam: Teen Severely Injured After Being Struck by Goods Train in Dhubri

Dhubri: A 17-year-old boy, identified as Sahidul Islam, son of Churman Ali from Kurshakati village under Chapar area, suffered critical injuries on Tuesday after being struck by a moving goods train near Nathpara in Bohalpur.

According to eyewitnesses, the train was travelling from Chapar towards Guwahati when it hit the teenager, crushing both his legs. Locals rushed to the scene immediately, pulled him from the tracks, and arranged for his swift transfer to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing emergency treatment.

The incident has left the local community in deep shock and distress. Residents stated that the stretch of track where the accident occurred lacks proper barriers or warning signs to restrict pedestrian movement. Many expressed concern that such unsafe conditions have made similar tragedies increasingly common in the area.

Community members and safety advocates have renewed their calls for the authorities to take urgent steps to improve railway safety. They have urged for the installation of protective fencing, warning systems, and awareness drives to prevent people—especially children and youths—from walking along active railway lines.

The accident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent risks faced by residents in rural Assam, where railway tracks often cut through populated areas without adequate safety infrastructure.