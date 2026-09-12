Udalguri: Unidentified Body Recovered from Paddy Field in Rowta

Guwahati: Today, an incident has been reported from Rowta, Udalguri district, where an unidentified body was recovered from a paddy field .The body was found in a paddy field located between Sidhakhowa and Jhargaon areas of Rowta after local residents spotted it and alerted the authorities.

As per information, visible injury marks believed to have been caused by a sharp weapon were found on the deceased’s neck. People of that area, suspects that the person may have been murdered and that the body was subsequently dumped in the paddy field.

A Police team from Rowta Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. The body was recovered in the presence of a magistrate and subsequently sent to Udalguri Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and will determine whether the incident was a case of murder or resulted from other circumstances.