Uncertainty Looms Over Japanese Prime Minister’s Assam Visit

Guwahati: The proposed visit of Japan's Prime Minister to Assam on 1st July, is reportedly facing uncertainty, with concerns emerging that the trip may be cancelled, according to reliable sources within the state government.

The Japanese Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Assam on 1st July as part of an official programme. However, sources indicate that a senior representative assigned with reviewing arrangements for the visit has submitted an unfavourable assessment.

As per reports, a member of the Prime Minister's delegation was caught in a traffic jam for nearly 2-3 hours in the Ganeshguri area. The congestion was allegedly linked to protest surrounding the mural of singer Zubeen Garg.

The delegation is understood to have highlighted concerns regarding traffic management and infrastructure during the visit, leading to a negative report being submitted to the Japanese Prime Minister's office.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the cancellation of the visit, the development has sparked speculation over whether the planned trip will proceed as scheduled.

State government officials have yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.