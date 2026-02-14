Union Cabinet Clears India’s First Underwater Rail-Road Tunnel Under Brahmaputra: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Bharat’s first twin-tube underwater rail-cum-road tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra river.
The ambitious project includes a 33.7-km four-lane corridor connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh, featuring a 15.79-km tunnel under the river, with an estimated cost of ₹18,662 crore.
“A historic milestone for Assam – Bharat's first twin tube underwater rail cum road tunnel approved! Gratitude to Adarniya Narendra Modi ji led Union Cabinet for approving the 33.7 km 4-lane corridor from Gohpur to Numaligarh,” Sarma said while expressing gratitude.
Calling it a long-cherished vision first conceived in 2021, the Chief Minister highlighted the transformative impact of the project.
“The project, a dream which was sowed in 2021, will reduce distance between Numaligarh and Gohpur from 240 km to 34 km and cut travel time by 95% from 6 hours to just 20 minutes,” he stated.
He further added that it would significantly improve freight efficiency and bring down logistics costs.
Sarma described the tunnel as a strategic lifeline for Assam and the wider Northeast.
“This tunnel will be a strategic lifeline for Assam and the entire Northeast, unlocking new avenues for trade, tourism and industrial growth,” he said.
The project will mark Assam’s fourth railway crossing over the Brahmaputra — three existing structures are bridges, while this will be the first tunnel.
According to the Chief Minister, the new link will ease both passenger and goods movement across the river.
He also thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for backing the proposal.
“My gratitude also to Adarniya Nitin Gadkari ji for supporting this vision of ours. This project will give more Gati to our development journey,” Sarma added.