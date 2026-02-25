Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan Participates in “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive in Majuli

Guwahati: Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, participated in the plantation programme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” in Majuli, Assam, as part of his official visit to the district on Wednesday.
As per an official statement, the Minister took part in the tree-planting drive near Court Field, Garamur, underlining his commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement.
During his visit, Paswan also toured Gubinpur Model Anganwadi Centre (AWC) and Gubinpur Lower Primary School.
He also interacted with students, teachers, parents, and anganwadi workers, assessing facilities and encouraging children in their studies.
"The Minister appreciated the efforts of parents and frontline workers in promoting early childhood education, nutrition, and child welfare, highlighting their critical role in building a self-reliant and empowered India," the official statement added.
Paswan later attended a seminar on the “Vikasit Bharat – Guarantee for Rojgar and Ajeevika Mission – Gramin (VB-G RAM-G)” at the Integrated Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Garamur.
The seminar, attended by PRI members, senior officials, and district administrators, focused on strengthening rural livelihoods, promoting self-employment, and ensuring effective delivery of government welfare schemes.
Addressing the media, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of rural development initiatives in Majuli and reaffirmed the Centre’s support for inclusive and sustainable rural growth.