Uttar Pradesh: IAF MiG 29 Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Safe

Lucknow: A MiG 29 fighter jet has been reported to have crashed near Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The pilot was able to successfully eject from the plane before it crashed.

A MiG 29 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force reportedly crashed in a field near Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Monday during a routine training sortie after it encountered a "system malfunction", Air Force officials said.

The pilot managed to manoeuver the aircraft towards a safe location to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely, the IAF said, adding, that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Visuals depicting the fuselage of the crashed jet engulfed in flames billowing a thick cloud of smoke were shared over social media soon after the incident. A large number of locals gathered near the crash site in the field after the incident.

"A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF official handle mentioned on X.