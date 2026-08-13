Vantara Foundation Proposes Three Wildlife Rescue Centres in Assam

Guwahati: The Vantara Foundation has proposed setting up three Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centres in Assam at its own cost, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on World Elephant Day.

According to the minister, one of the three proposed centres will be dedicated exclusively to the conservation and care of Asian elephants. The centre will have a veterinary hospital and diagnostic facilities to provide specialised care to elephants.

All three centres are proposed to function under the supervision of the Assam government, Baruah said.

The Assam Forest Department is currently examining the proposal. The minister appreciated Anant Ambani and the Vantara Foundation for the initiative and their efforts towards wildlife conservation.

He said Assam would continue to work with organisations and institutions that can provide expertise and resources to strengthen the state’s wildlife conservation efforts and protect natural habitats.

The proposal comes as Assam marks World Elephant Day, highlighting the need for greater protection and care of the state’s elephant population.