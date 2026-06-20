Voice of Environment initiative on clean and eco-friendly Ambubachi Mahayog celebration 2026 at Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: Voice of Environment (A Scientific and Environmental Research Organisation) is advancing its ongoing initiatives, including Mission Clean Green and the eco-friendly heritage iconic sites initiative. In this regard, a mission was launched as a clean, single-use plastic-waste-free and eco-friendly premises vision that started at Kamakhya Temple of Guwahati city, Assam. To that end, VoE has signed an MOU with Kamakhya (Devalaya) Temple Authority on December 22, 2016. Since then VoE has been working on same mission for last 10 years i.e. a decade and this year is 10th year of this initiative by the Voice of the Environment (VoE) to raise mass awareness among the visitors, local shopkeepers, temple priests, devotees, Sadhus, and saints about the importance of celebrating and keeping the temple premise and biodiversity rich the Nilachal Hill in terms of sustainability and ecofriendly concept for proper sanitation, hygiene, avoiding single use plastic(SUP) products, responsible use of plastic and thermocol waste management via technical approach, promotion of recycling to reduce burden on environment and to create circular economy concept which can help to generate livelihood in the local area and state. VoE aims to create the Kamakhya Temple Premises as an example of an environmentally friendly, clean, iconic heritage tourist destination in the country and the world, in terms of sustainability. This initiative has been supported by the Kamakhya Devalaya Authority, especially by Bo- Doloi Kabindra Prasad Sarma, from the very beginning in 2016, and has motivated the VoE team to support it. This cause is also supported by Supreme Petrochemical Ltd this year, in line with its environmental sustainability mission.

Kamakhya Temple, considered the holiest Shakti Peetha in the country, is located on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam. The place has excellent mythological importance in the country. Its significance as a heritage site shouldn’t be missed either. Ambubachi Mehayog, held annually at Kamakhya Temple, is considered the most auspicious religious gathering in the region and state, as millions of devotees and visitors gather on this august occasion to witness devotees and visitors from across the country and the world. It is also considered the Mega Kumbh Mela of Northeast India.

At the start of the campaign, Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury briefed the team at VoE on the various activities to be conducted. Then, it launched its initiative with an awareness drive, educating visitors from across the state/country/world about the ecological importance of Nilachal Hill and the gravity of the environmental issues surrounding it, followed by a signature campaign led by Sashi Prabha Roy and Marine Basumutari with shopkeepers/ vendors around the temple premises. Bhaskar Hazarika & Dr Hari Prasad Agarwal led the team from the main roadside towards Nilachal Hill and interacted with various devotees/visitors who were walking to the temple. They have been sensitized to the cleanliness of Nilachal Hill and the temple premises, including sanitation and hygiene. After reaching the VIP parking on the Temple premises, the team interacted with officials from all line departments, including the District Administration, Assam Police, and Guwahati Municipal Corporation, led by Rishi Kumar and Sabita Dutta. Then the team reached the main temple premises, met with the Doloi office, and discussed with Sri Kabindra Prasad Sarma (BorDoloi/ Head Priest) of the Kamakhya Temple Administration team. VoE members, led by Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury, were felicitated with a Gamucha and a memento, along with others, including Bhaskar Hazarika. He also appreciated & encouraged the team for this initiative for a long time, 10 years. Following this, the team has started a cleanliness drive at the Temple premises of Maa Kamakhya, led by , Monalisha Sarkar, Archana Dahal, Partha Sarathi Dhar, and others, who have collected plastic bottles, plastic packets and other discarded items, which were disposed of in the designated dustbins in coordination with the temple authority's cleaning department. Another team, led by Sabita Dutta and Moharana Choudhury, interacted randomly with devotees/visitors/Sadhus regarding cleanliness, hygiene, health, sanitation, biological diversity, and plastic-free aspects of the temple premises and the Nilachal Hill. They also raised the issue of single-use plastic and illustrated how to avoid using it and keep the premises clean, promoting an eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy environment. The team conducted a mass signature campaign, interviews, and exchanges of views on sanitation, cleanliness, health and hygiene, and an environmentally friendly neighborhood. Millions of pilgrims/devotees/visitors were present to witness today’s campaign.

In the second half, the team conducted one-to-one interactions. It was made aware of the carrying & disposal of single-use plastic items, plastic bottles, thermocol waste, and other discarded items into the designated dustbins, in a queue entering the security checkpoint near the VIP parking area, and also interacted and shared the idea about the cleanliness and hygiene with Assam Police team members who joined the duty today for Ambubachi Mahayog 2026, the team members of VoE discussed about various aspects on cleanliness, heigene, senitation, and plastic-waste-free Ambubachi celebration along with the security and crowed mangement so that it can support to make this tourist destination cum heritage site and a rich biodiversity spot by setting an example in the country towards sustainability. Furthermore, despite having millions of gatherings and lots of challenges/ difficulties for such mega events, VoE is working spontaneously to create ‘Mass citizen consciousness’ that will build the habit of sustainable practices to counter the use of plastic items regularly and also will send a strong message about the eco-friendly and cleanliness mission in the region and globe. VoE also urges all stockholders, including individuals, civil society, youth clubs & media organisations, to join hands to make this concern a success. The team believes that “Together we can make a difference.”