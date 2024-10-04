Silchar Puja Organizers on Edge as Heavy Rain Forecast Threatens Final Preparations

A correspondent

Silchar: As the weather department forecast heavy rain for the next few days, the puja committee organisers in Silchar are immensely tensed. To add more to their tension, there was incessant rain throughout the day on Thursday. Almost all the pandals were at the last stage of preparation, but for the last few days, the works were badly affected by the untimely shower. Wednesday, the day of ‘Mahalaya’ brought a relief for the organisers with bright and sunshine, but as dusk turned into night, the sky took a sharp turn, and the pouring began. Though the roads of the town had worn a new look after speedy renovation following much agitations against the dilapidated streets, the untimely shower resulted in the resurfacing of the pot holes. Waterlogging in the streets posed another hurdle for the puja committees.

