West Bengal Coordinates with Assam to Bring Back Tigress That Moved to Raimona National Park

Guwahati: The West Bengal government is coordinating with Assam to assist the safe return of a three-year-old tigress that has moved from Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal to Raimona National Park in Assam said today by forest Minister Manoj Oraon

The tigress was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve and released into Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district on 2nd October as part of an initiative to re-establish a resident tiger population in the reserve.

However, on 23rd October , the animal crossed the Sankosh river and entered Raimona National Park in Assam, apparently in search of suitable territory, as per forest officials. Its movements are being monitored through a radio collar.

Regarding about efforts to bring the animal back, Oraon said the Forest Department was exploring all possible options to ensure its safe return without causing it any physical harm.

"We won't do anything that will harm it physically. We are exploring all means to help its smooth, safe return," the minister said when asked whether tranquiliser guns could be used to capture and relocate the tigress.

The tigress was released into Buxa on 2nd October in the presence of Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The coordination between the forest departments of the two states to determine the safest way to bring the animal back to its designated habitat while ensuring its well-being.