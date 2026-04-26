Vote counting preparedness reviewed at training led by Election Commission of India officials in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A training programme for District Election Officers, Returning Officers and other officials was conducted in Guwahati to ensure smooth vote counting for the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026. Organized under the aegis of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, the session was held at a city hotel and covered planning and implementation of the counting process in line with Election Commission of India guidelines.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel and other senior officials attended as resource persons and directed participants to strictly follow procedures. Key aspects discussed included counting of postal ballots and EVMs, handling of VVPATs, strong room protocols, deployment of personnel, media management and post-counting procedures. Officials from all districts attended the programme, with authorities expressing confidence in the smooth conduct of the counting process.

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