West Bengal: Nor'wester Ravages Jalpaiguri: 5 Lives Lost, 500 Injured

WEST BENGAL: A strong north'wester locally known as Kalbaisakhi triggered chaos in parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, resulting in tragic deaths and massive property damage The disaster on Sunday afternoon claimed at least lives six including a woman and injured about 500 others in areas affected Several homes were severely damaged. Reacting swiftly to the crisis, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee canceled her planned wedding and personally visited Jalapaiguri to assess the situation.

Expressing condolences to the affected families, he assured that the government was fully committed to provide necessary relief to the injured. He also commended the efforts of government officials and health officials in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster. The storm, which lasted about ten minutes, destroyed several square miles of villages. Despite the swift rescue efforts, the loss of life and property was enormous.

A total of 170 injured were shifted to Jalapaiguri Medical College and Hospital, while other injured were treated at other nearby hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences and promised to help the victims. He wrote, "My thoughts are with those affected by the cyclone in Jalpaiguri and Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones." "I will also urge all @BJP4Bengal workers to help the affected," PM Modi added.

The storm left a trail of destruction, with reports of damaged homes, uprooted trees and downed power poles. Similar weather disturbances occurred in neighboring districts, with Jalpaiguri bearing the brunt of the northwest. Earlier, Jalapaiguri district collector, said four people have died so far. The deceased have been identified as Dwijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Roy (49), Jogen Roy (70) and Samar Roy (64).