Assam: 670 kg ganja seized at Guwahati Airport’s cargo terminal; 4 arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, Assam Police have seized a large consignment of ganja weighing approximately 670 kilograms from the cargo terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati. Four traffickers have been arrested in connection with the case by Azara Police, with investigators indicating links to an interstate smuggling network.

According to police sources, the contraband was detected during the scanning of 111 parcels at the airport cargo terminal, following which the matter was immediately reported to Azara Police. Acting on the information, police launched an operation and recovered 669.734 kilograms of suspected ganja packed across 111 parcels.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was intended to be dispatched via postal services to different states across the country. The parcels were reportedly prepared for shipment to Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. To avoid detection, the consignments were allegedly booked using the identity details of a deceased person.

Police further stated that the ganja was sourced from the Mairang area in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya and transported to Guwahati via Jorabat using an Alto vehicle.

In connection with the case, Abubakkar Siddique alias Roman (22) from Tripura was detained at the airport, while three others — Parlong (32), Alvinester Siem (21), and Khash Dokhar (40) from West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya — were arrested. One of the accused is reported to be a driver.

Azara Police have registered Case No. 87/2026 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, including Section 20(b)(ii)(C), and the accused have been produced before the CJM Court in Kamrup (Metropolitan).

Further investigation into the alleged interstate and cross-border drug trafficking network is currently underway.

Also Read: Basistha Police Raid in Guwahati Yields 14 kg of Ganja, One Arrested