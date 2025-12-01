Guwahati: Basistha Police busted Drug Peddling Racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Basistha Police Station team dismantled a drug peddling network during a raid at Basistha Chariali, resulting in the arrest of two alleged traffickers and the seizure of a substantial quantity of contraband. Officers apprehended Bakul Namasudra of Sapatgram and Ajijul Rahman, also known as Deka, of Lalmati, both of whom were suspected to be involved in the local drug trade. During the operation, police recovered 4.6 kilograms of ganja along with two mobile phones believed to have been used in the illegal activities.

