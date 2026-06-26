Woman Found Dead in Rented House Bathroom in Samaguri

Guwahati: A young woman was found dead inside the bathroom of a rented house in Rangagora under Samaguri, the Samaguri police has already launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Chanda Sharma, a resident of Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district. She was employed at Aroma Hotel, located near National Highway 127 in Rangagora. As per report, Sharma was staying in a rented house with three other colleagues, all of whom worked at the same hotel.

As per report, Sharma was on off duty and alone at the house on the day of the incident. Later that night, when her colleagues returned from work, they discovered her body inside the bathroom and immediately alerted the police.

A team from Samaguri Police Station reached the scene, recovered the body and sent it to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have launched a preliminary investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.