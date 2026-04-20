PM Narendra Modi misused government machinery, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) downfall has started, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing government machinery for political campaigns.

Addressing a election rally in Hooghly district’s Tarakeswar, Chief Minister Banerjee alleged that PM Modi indulged in an illegal campaign for the BJP through his address to the nation regarding the women’s quota bill.

“They (BJP) misused the government machinery yesterday for political campaigns. We condemn this and will file a complaint with the Election Commission. It is a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for election,” the Chief Minister said.

In an address to the nation on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi warned the Congress and its allies that the women of India will severely punish them for the sin of foeticide.

Targeting the Prime Minister for attacking the Opposition, Chief Minister Banerjee said, “You (Prime Minister Modi) have to answer to the people of India that you are doing an illegal campaign for your party. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in September 2023. Why the Central government has not yet implemented it?” She noted that the BJP-led Union government clubbed the Delimitation Bill with the women’s quota legislation tabled in the Lok Sabha.

“They (BJP) had the audacity to bring the bill in the Lok Sabha despite not having the requisite numbers to pass it. They suffered a defeat in the Lok Sabha. The BJP’s downfall has started,” she said.

In her speech on Sunday, the Chief Minister gave a message of development for the state government and also attacked the Centre. “The verdict has been given in the Lok Sabha. They (BJP) were defeated. This (BJP-led Union) government will not survive. The collapse has started. It is going to go,” she said. Regarding the vote in Parliament, the Chief Minister added, “Eight of us (Trinamool Congress MPs) could not go. The Shiv Sena could not go either. Another 25-30 people could not go. If everyone goes, add up the numbers and see, the BJP will lose big time.” (IANS)

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