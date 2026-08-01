World Breastfeeding Week Begins in Kamrup Metro with Awareness Campaign

Guwahati: World Breastfeeding Week began across Kamrup Metropolitan district on Saturday, August 1, to spread awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and ensure proper nutrition for newborns.

The week-long campaign, which will continue till August 7, was inaugurated at the Satgaon State Ayushman Arogya Mandir by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metro.

World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year across Assam to encourage breastfeeding, educate mothers and families about its benefits, and promote healthy feeding practices for infants.

The inaugural programme was attended by Dr Bhabendra Kumar Das, District Immunisation Officer (DIO); Dr Dhruba Rajbangshi, In-charge of Satgaon State Ayushman Arogya Mandir; Dr Karobee Hazarika, District Nodal Officer (AYUSH); officials from the National Health Mission, including the District Programme Manager (DPM), District Media Expert (DME) and District Community Mobiliser (DCM), along with doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and pregnant and lactating mothers.

Health officials said several awareness programmes will be held across health centres in the district during the week. These will include awareness meetings, health education sessions, counselling for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, interactive discussions, and the distribution of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials.

The campaign aims to encourage exclusive breastfeeding, improve awareness about proper infant nutrition, and support better maternal and child healthcare in Kamrup Metro.