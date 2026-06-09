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World Cup Visa Row: Iran Accuses US of 'Discriminatory' Entry Bans on Football Officials

The Iranian Football Federation has heavily criticised World Cup co-hosts, the United States, accusing Washington of "discriminatory treatment" after roughly 15 delegation officials were denied visas for the tournament.
Iran Accuses US of 'Discriminatory' Entry Bans on Football Officials
Iran Accuses US of 'Discriminatory' Entry Bans on Football Officials
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New Delhi: The Iranian Football Federation has heavily criticised World Cup co-hosts, the United States, accusing Washington of "discriminatory treatment" after roughly 15 delegation officials were denied visas for the tournament.

The administrative staff blocked from entry include the federation's secretary general, Hedayat Mombini, and media director Mohsen Motamedkia. In response, the Iranian embassy in Turkey lambasted the restrictions as a politically biased intervention, arguing it prevents the squad from competing under normal conditions. Consequently, Iran has moved its pre-tournament training camp from the US to Mexico.

US authorities defended their security approach, asserting that while all players and vital support staff were cleared, strict checks are essential to ensure the safety of attendees. Due to the ongoing logistical hurdles, reports indicate that Iranian personnel may be forced to enter and leave the US strictly on match days.

Iran has urged FIFA to hold the US accountable for violating its host obligations. The diplomatic dispute comes just days before Iran kicks off its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles, casting a shadow over the tournament's build-up.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Shocker: Top African Referee Omar Artan Denied US Entry Amidst Travel Ban

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FIFA World Cup 2026
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