Young Couple Found Dead in Nalbari

Guwahati: A tragic incident has been reported in Nalbari district after the bodies of a young couple were recovered from the Balitarara forest area in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The bodies of Ujjal Kalita and Nishamani Kalita were discovered hanging from a tree today morning by neighbours . As per reports, both had been missing since the previous night, prompting concern among their families and friends.

Ujjal Kalita, aged 22, was a Higher Secondary second-year student and a resident of No. 1 Balitarara. Nishamani Kalita, aged 16, was a Class 10 student from the same area.

Preliminary reports suggest that the two were in a relationship, leading locals to speculate that the incident may have been linked to personal matters. However, the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear, and authorities have not yet confirmed the cause.

After the discovery, police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies for further examination. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

Police stated that all angles are being examined and further details are awaited.