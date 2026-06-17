Zidane Iqbal Creates History as Pakistan Celebrates First World Cup Connection

New Delhi: Zidane Iqbal has etched his name in football history by becoming a symbol of pride for Pakistan after making an appearance at the FIFA World Cup, marking a landmark moment for the country’s football supporters.

The midfielder, who was born in Manchester and has Iraqi and Pakistani heritage, represented Iraq on the world stage, becoming the first player with Pakistani roots to feature in a FIFA World Cup match.

Iqbal’s journey to international football has been shaped by years of hard work and development. He came through the youth ranks of Manchester United before progressing in professional football and securing his place in Iraq’s national team.

His achievement has attracted widespread attention, particularly among football fans in Pakistan, where the sport has often struggled to gain the same popularity and international success as cricket. His appearance at the tournament has offered fresh inspiration to aspiring footballers across South Asia.

Beyond the result on the pitch, Iqbal’s story represents the growing diversity of global football and the ability of the sport to connect people across cultures and backgrounds.

The 2026 World Cup appearance has already become a defining chapter in Iqbal’s career, highlighting his journey from academy football to the biggest stage in the sport.