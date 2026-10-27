Zubeen Garg Case: Dr. Achyut Baishya , Musician Partha Goswami Appear Before Fast-Track Court

Guwahati: Dr Achyut Baishya, who was in charge of the post-mortem examination of pranor silpi Zubeen Garg at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital appeared before the fast-track court today, testify in connection with Zubeen Garg’s case.

Musician Partha Goswami, a friend of Zubeen Garg, also appeared before the court to record his testimony as proceedings in the high-profile case continued.

The court proceedings are part of the ongoing efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. The testimonies of all people connected to the case are expected to form part of the evidence examined during the trial.

Meanwhile, Sandipan Garg, one of the accused in the case, appeared before the fast-track court on Monday for the first time since his release from jail on 19th October .

Sandipan had been lodged at Nikashi Jail in Assam’s Baksa district before being released after completing the necessary legal formalities.

The proceedings are continuing as the court examines evidence and hears witnesses in the case concerning the singer’s death.