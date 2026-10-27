Zubeen Garg Death Case: AJP Questions SIT Probe, Alleges Targeting of Garima

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi questioned Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death, alleging that a weak chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had enabled two accused to secure bail.

"Two accused have already secured bail and are moving freely," Gogoi alleged, questioning who had directed the SIT to submit what he described as a weak chargesheet and whom the investigating agency was trying to protect.

He also questioned why Sarma had not been called to give a statement despite publicly stating in the Assam Legislative Assembly that Garg had been murdered. "What information does the Chief Minister possess about Zubeen Garg's murder that the SIT could not include in its chargesheet?" he asked.

Gogoi further questioned the treatment of Assamese individuals living abroad whom he described as key witnesses and sought clarification about the principal organiser of the North East Festival and the whereabouts of the programme's complete schedule.

Alleging that attempts were being made to divert attention from these questions by targeting Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, Gogoi said she was being drawn into a political controversy while the central issue of justice for the singer was being sidelined.

Reiterating his position, Gogoi said the focus should remain on justice for Zubeen Garg and accountability on the part of the Chief Minister and the Assam Police SIT. "Zubeen Garg represents the pride and honour of the Assamese people," he said, adding that the struggle for justice must uphold dignity and ethical values.

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