Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore-Based Assamese NRIs to Testify in Sep-Oct

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assamese NRIs from Singapore are expected to be the prime witnesses in the Zubeen Garg death case, as some of them are eyewitnesses to the incident that led to the death of the Assamese cultural icon. They are expected to depose before the fast track court between the middle of September and the first week of October, according to the prosecution.

Additionally, during today's hearing of the Zubeen death case, the prosecution informed the court through a petition that Mahavir Aqua, a company where accused Siddharth Sharma is a partner, is still operating even though there was an order for its attachment.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Ziaur Kamar said, "The court has ordered the attachment of Mahavir Aqua on April 29, 2026. However, during the examination of the witness in the court today, it emerged that the firm is still running. The media had previously highlighted this issue, which assisted us in presenting our argument today and filing a petition regarding it; therefore, the attachment order should be respectfully enforced. We pointed out that the defence counsel was present when the court passed the order on attachment, and he was aware of the order. Therefore, we feel it is a violation and contempt of court. A hearing on the petition will be held on the 18th, and an order will be passed. Until now, we have examined 89 witnesses within 44 working days, which is quite a success for us. However, these witnesses are not significant; their testimony is merely a formality. After this testimony, the Assamese NRI, who are eyewitnesses to the actual incident, will be summoned. Therefore, we have filed the documents to that effect. We expect them to depose before the court between the middle of September and the first week of October."

Kamar also stated that there are two bail hearings scheduled before the High Court on Thursday - that of Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg. A petition of Shyamkanu Mahanta will also be up for hearing, he added.

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