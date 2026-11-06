Court Adjourned Bail Matters to 30th November, Rejects Pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma

Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India on 6th November, rejected the bail pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, two accused in the Zubeen Garg case, while scheduling four related bail matters for a combined hearing on 30th November .

The development was announced by the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference. He said the state government's Advocate General, Devajit Saikia, had informed him about the proceedings before the apex court.

Apart from the bail pleas of Mahanta and Sharma, the four related matters include the Assam government's challenges against the bail granted to Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipani Garg. These matters have been listed for a combined hearing on 30th November .

Mahanta, who is currently lodged in Baksa jail, had approached the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court rejected his bail application. Sharma is also an accused in the case relating to the death of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19th September.

The Supreme Court proceedings had drawn considerable attention across Assam, with people closely following the legal developments and continuing to demand justice for the late singer.

The decision to reject the bail pleas means that Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma will continue to remain in custody, while the other related bail matters will be taken up on 30th November .

The next hearing is expected to be significant for the ongoing legal proceedings, particularly the Assam government's challenges against the bail granted to the two other accused.