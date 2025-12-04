Tribute and memorial meet held in Doomdooma for legendary singer Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Ramdhenu Mahila Chora (RMC), Doomdooma, organized a heartfelt tribute and memorial meeting at Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX) Bhaban on Monday in honour of Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg who passed away recently. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the RMC’s adviser Aarti Hazarika. Members of the RMC also paid their respects and rendered the song ‘Mayabini’ as a mark of homage to the Late singer. The meeting was presided over by RMC President Dibyalata Deka and anchored by Secretary Rumi Pathak. In the beginning, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of Zubeen Garg, Syed Sadulla, Dipak Sarma, Dharmendra, Bharati Barua, Diganta Hazarika, and Prabhati Haloi. A devotional piece was presented by member Soma Das and her team. Thereafter, invited speaker Dr Shivajit Dutta, Assistant Professor of English, Doomdooma College, delivered an insightful memorial address on the life and legacy of Zubeen Garg, dividing his life story into four phases and reflecting on his extraordinary contribution to Assamese music and culture.

