Zubeen Garg’s Missing Pet Dog Echo Found Safe in Nabin Nagar

Guwahati: A pet dog named Echo, belonging to renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, has been found safe after briefly going missing from Jonali Studio in Guwahati Today morning.

AS per family members, Echo was located at around 3:20 pm in Nabin Nagar, By-lane No. 3, bringing relief to the singer’s family, caretakers and fans who had been searching for the dog since the morning.

Earlier in the day, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, had issued an urgent public appeal after Echo disappeared from the studio premises. In a social media post, she stated that the dog had been playing with other pets at the studio and was last confirmed to be present until around 5am.

Caretakers Amrit and Manoj reportedly saw Echo during their routine early morning check. However, when they checked again at around 7am, they discovered that the dog was no longer with the others.

Garima Saikia Garg had noted that a section of the studio’s boundary wall is relatively low and that Echo had recently learned to cross it. She suggested that the dog may have wandered out onto the road and lost its way.

The disappearance of Echo, an off-white crossbreed of a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, had created concern among family members and Zubeen Lovers following news of its disappearance.