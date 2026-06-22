Authorities Urge Citizens to Plan Travel Ahead of Ambubachi Mela Traffic Rush

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As the Ambubachi Mahayog is set to be held at the historic Kamakhya Temple from June 22 to June 26, devotees and pilgrims from various parts of the country have already started arriving in Guwahati.

At the same time, authorities are carrying out repair and beautification works at different locations across the city to facilitate public convenience and ensure smoother traffic movement. In view of these activities, temporary traffic congestion may occur on certain roads, and travel times may be longer than usual.

The District Administration has therefore requested citizens to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time while attending meetings, appointments, functions or any other important engagements.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Traffic Police are making every effort to manage vehicular movement efficiently and minimise inconvenience to the public. Authorities have urged citizens to extend their cooperation and understanding during this period and to follow all traffic advisories and instructions issued from time to time.

The District Administration stated that the patience, cooperation and support of citizens would play a crucial role in ensuring a safe, orderly and pleasant experience for both the residents of Guwahati and the thousands of devotees and pilgrims visiting the city for the Ambubachi Mela.

Also Read: Officials Inspect Infrastructure Works Ahead of Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya