Zubeen Kshetra Construction to Begin Soon as Assam Govt Resolves Land Dispute

Guwahati: The state government has resolved the pending land-related issue that had delayed the construction of Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur, with Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that the project is expected to receive construction approval and enter the tendering stage within the next 10 days.

Sarma made the announcement while addressing reporters after the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The dispute involved two bighas of land originally owned by Manoj Agarwala, which had been included in the land acquired for the development of Zubeen Kshetra. To resolve the matter, the state government has allotted Agarwala an alternative plot measuring two bighas at Chandrapur in exchange for the land at the project site.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the arrangement was necessary to regularise the land at the original project location, as the absence of proper documentation had prevented the government from proceeding with construction.

With the issue now resolved, the project is expected to move forward.

Sarma also informed that the expert committee constituted for Zubeen Kshetra had submitted its blueprint, clearing the way for the next phase of development.

He indicated that construction approval for the memorial complex, also known as Samadhi Kshetra, could be granted within the next 10 days, after which the tendering process would commence.

The development is expected to remove the remaining administrative hurdles and pave the way for the construction of the memorial dedicated to legendary singer Zubeen Garg.