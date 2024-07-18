Assam: Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club Manager Found Hanging; Family Alleges Foul Play

DIBRUGARH: The manager of Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night.
This incident has shaken the local community to its core and has triggered concern among the locals.
The deceased person has been identified as Bhim Razzaq, who was discovered hanging inside the gymkhana premises.
The manner in which his lifeless body was found has raised suspicions surrounding the circumstances behind his death and has induced a tensed environment.
Razzaq’s family has alleged foul play in his death and has dismissed any prospect of suicide. The brother of the deceased claimed that Razzaq had been the subject of harassment over a financial dispute involving a club member.
His grieving family members are of the view that this reason could have a connection with Razzaq’s untimely demise.
This incident drew a large number of onlookers to the scene and the cops had to intervene to restore order.
The police have initiated a detailed probe into this case to ascertain the exact cause behind his death and to investigate any potential involvement of foul play.
Meanwhile, in another spine-chilling incident that unfolded earlier this month, a youth was found hanging from a tree in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati, sending shockwaves to its residents.
The deceased individual had been identified as Meher Ali. This atrocious incident reportedly took place in the Sijubari area of Guwahati.
The devastated father of the deceased youth is of the view that his son was brutally murdered but alleged that the optics were staged to make it appear as suicide.
As per sources, Ali's head was found hanging from the back side, indicating that pressure was exerted on the back rather than the throat, as a result of which, suspicions of possible foul play was raised.
Hatigaon police were notified about this incident, following which, an investigation was launched to look into the matter.