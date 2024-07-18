Assam: Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club Manager Found Hanging; Family Alleges Foul Play

DIBRUGARH: The manager of Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night.

This incident has shaken the local community to its core and has triggered concern among the locals.

The deceased person has been identified as Bhim Razzaq, who was discovered hanging inside the gymkhana premises.

The manner in which his lifeless body was found has raised suspicions surrounding the circumstances behind his death and has induced a tensed environment.

Razzaq’s family has alleged foul play in his death and has dismissed any prospect of suicide. The brother of the deceased claimed that Razzaq had been the subject of harassment over a financial dispute involving a club member.