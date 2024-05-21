74 year-old businessman identified as Anup Kumar Ganguly, found hanging in Nagaon Christianpatty

NAGAON: Anup Kumar Ganguly (74), an old businessman and a resident of ADP road Nagaon Christianpatty committed suicide on Monday. His body was found hanging from a branch of a tree at the campus of his residence this morning.

On being informed, local police from Nagaon PS rushed to the spot and sent his mortal remains to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for autopsy. The reason of committing suicide is yet to be ascertained till the time of filing this report, sources added. Sources claimed that like other days, the unmarried old businessman went out for morning walk and committed suicide. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire ADP road.

