Assam: Few Trains From Dibrugarh Town Partially Cancelled Due To Infrastructural Works

DIBRUGARH: Some of the train services to and from Dibrugarh have been disrupted due to the re-building of the Road over Bridge (ROB) at Mancotta near Dibrugarh Town Station.
The re-construction efforts, undertaken to carry out various developmental works, means that various trains will be diverted and will originate/terminate from Dibrugarh station instead of Dibrugarh Town station.
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have informed that some train services will be temporarily suspended due to the infrastructural works.
The trains terminating at Dibrugarh instead of Dibrugarh Town and partially cancelled between Chaulkhowa and Dibrugarh Town are as follows:
Train No. 12424 (New Delhi–Dibrugarh Town) Rajdhani Express commencing journey from 29.06.24 to 29.07.24 is scheduled to arrive at Dibrugarh at 06:00 hours.
Train No. 15669 (Guwahati–Dibrugarh Town) Nagaland Express commencing journey from 30.06.24 to 30.07.24 is expected to reach Dibrugarh at 10:30 hours.
Train No. 05915 (Simaluguri Jn.–Dibrugarh Town) Passenger Special commencing journey from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24 will arrive in Dibrugarh at 08:45 hours.
Here is the list of trains that will depart from Dibrugarh and will be partially cancelled between Dibrugarh Town and Chaulkhowa:
Train No. 12423 (Dibrugarh Town–New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24 will depart from Dibrugarh at 20:55 hours.
Train No. 15670 (Dibrugarh Town–Guwahati) Nagaland Express commencing journey from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24 will depart from Dibrugarh at 14:20 hours.
Train No. 05916 (Dibrugarh Town–Simaluguri Jn.) Passenger Special commencing journey from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24 will depart from Dibrugarh at 17:35.
Meanwhile, the services of Train No. 07902/07903 (Dibrugarh Town–Ledo–Dibrugarh Town) DEMU Special scheduled to leave on 01.07.24 to 31.07.24 will be extended and will now cover Murkongselek via Dibrugarh.
Train No. 07902 (Ledo–Murkongselek) DEMU Special is expected to arrive in Dibrugarh at 09:40 hours. After a 10-minute stop-over, the train will depart from Dibrugarh at 09:50 hours and is scheduled to reach Murkongselek at 12:20 hours.
As far as the return journey is concerned, train No. 07903 (Murkongselek–Ledo) DEMU Special will depart from Murkongselek at 15:30 hours and is expected to arrive in Dibrugarh at 17:35 hours and will then depart from there at 17:45 hours after a 10-minute stopover.