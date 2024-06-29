Assam: Few Trains From Dibrugarh Town Partially Cancelled Due To Infrastructural Works

DIBRUGARH: Some of the train services to and from Dibrugarh have been disrupted due to the re-building of the Road over Bridge (ROB) at Mancotta near Dibrugarh Town Station.

The re-construction efforts, undertaken to carry out various developmental works, means that various trains will be diverted and will originate/terminate from Dibrugarh station instead of Dibrugarh Town station.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have informed that some train services will be temporarily suspended due to the infrastructural works.

The trains terminating at Dibrugarh instead of Dibrugarh Town and partially cancelled between Chaulkhowa and Dibrugarh Town are as follows: