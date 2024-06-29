Meghalaya's Pineapple Consignment To Middle East Marks First International Export Of The Season

SHILLONG: In a big boost to the export potential of local produce on the global stage, 3.5 metric tons (MT) of organically grown pineapples have been successfully exported from Meghalaya to the Middle East.
This consignment is a part of the Meghalaya government's ongoing initiatives to propel the advancement of market linkage on a global scale.
It also happens to be the first international shipment for the current season under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Meghalaya State Agriculture Marketing Board and Lulu Group International in November 2023 during the 'World Food India' event.
Meghalaya Agriculture Minister Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh was present during the signing of the MoU.
Notably, the pineapple exports of this year have fetched higher prices as compared to previous years. This is because of superior fruit quality and strategic market positioning.
Last year, the export of 20 MT of GI-tagged Khasi mandarin to Dubai was handsomely rewarded as it yielded double the price realizations compared to local markets.
This year's pineapple consignment continues to fulfill international standards, thereby establishing Meghalaya's position on the global market and reinforcing its reputation as a supplier of premium agricultural produce and ensuring better returns for the state's farmers.
These high-quality pineapples were sourced from several villages in the Tikirikilla block of West Garo Hills, under the supervision of the Muktidata Multipurpose Cooperative Society.
The farmers income will be enhanced significantly as additional consignments from other parts of Khasi and Garo Hills will be dispatched during the harvest season.
The trade is part of the Meghalaya government's ongoing initiative titled ‘Meghalaya Collectives'. It is essentially a government strategy focusing on collective marketing for small-scale farmers in the state.
The government provides packaging, branding, testing, and marketing support to agri-entrepreneurs and farmer cooperatives through this initiative.
The initiative aims to expand its footprint by tapping into new domestic and international markets for the state's agricultural produce, taking full advantage of modern trade channels, e-commerce platforms, and partnerships with prestigious brands.
