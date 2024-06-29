Meghalaya's Pineapple Consignment To Middle East Marks First International Export Of The Season

SHILLONG: In a big boost to the export potential of local produce on the global stage, 3.5 metric tons (MT) of organically grown pineapples have been successfully exported from Meghalaya to the Middle East.

This consignment is a part of the Meghalaya government's ongoing initiatives to propel the advancement of market linkage on a global scale.

It also happens to be the first international shipment for the current season under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Meghalaya State Agriculture Marketing Board and Lulu Group International in November 2023 during the 'World Food India' event.