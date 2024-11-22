Dibrugarh: Benefits Of Nuclear Technology Highlighted At Awareness Programme At AMCH

DIBRUGARH: In a landmark event for Northeast India, the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) organized an awareness programme on the non-power applications of nuclear energy at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, on Friday.

The event drew over 120 participants, including medical practitioners, postgraduate students, refinery professionals, and university faculty members, showcasing the diverse applications of nuclear technology beyond power generation.

Senior scientists from DAE and faculty members of AMCH delivered detailed presentations on the versatile applications of nuclear technology. A particular emphasis was placed on its role in cancer treatment, disease diagnosis through radiopharmaceuticals and agricultural advancements through radiation-assisted crop improvement.