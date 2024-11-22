Dibrugarh: Benefits Of Nuclear Technology Highlighted At Awareness Programme At AMCH

DIBRUGARH: In a landmark event for Northeast India, the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) organized an awareness programme on the non-power applications of nuclear energy at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, on Friday.
The event drew over 120 participants, including medical practitioners, postgraduate students, refinery professionals, and university faculty members, showcasing the diverse applications of nuclear technology beyond power generation.
Senior scientists from DAE and faculty members of AMCH delivered detailed presentations on the versatile applications of nuclear technology. A particular emphasis was placed on its role in cancer treatment, disease diagnosis through radiopharmaceuticals and agricultural advancements through radiation-assisted crop improvement.
“Nuclear energy plays a crucial role in our nation's wealth and prosperity beyond just power generation. The applications of isotopes and radiation technology span across healthcare, agriculture and industrial sectors,” said Pradip Mukherjee, Chief Executive of BRIT, in his keynote address.
The programme featured live demonstrations of DAE technologies, which received high praise from attendees. Contributions from key DAE units, such as the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Variable Energy Cyclotron, Atomic Minerals Division, and Dr. B Borooah Cancer Hospital, added depth to the event.
Speakers also discussed industrial applications, including non-destructive testing for manufacturing industries and online isotope diagnosis through tracer studies for petrochemical industries. Prominent attendees included Dr. Vijay Kadwad, Deputy General Manager of BRIT; Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Superintendent of AMCH; Dr. Reema Nath, Vice Principal of AMCH; and Dr. Gourangie Gogoi of AMCH.
"The programme stands as a milestone in the DAE's ongoing efforts to promote awareness about the peaceful applications of nuclear technology and its contribution to societal development in Northeast India. This initiative represents our commitment to educating stakeholders about the peaceful applications of nuclear technology,” Mukherjee added.
The programme ended on a positive note, highlighting the transformative potential of nuclear technology in healthcare, agriculture, and industry. Delegates appreciated the initiative as a step forward in raising awareness and fostering development, particularly in Northeast India, through its peaceful applications.
